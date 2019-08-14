One dead after motor home crashes on I-95 in Florence

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – One person has died after a motor home ran off the road and struck a tree on I-95.

The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the southbound lane of I-95 at the 171-mile marker, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins from SC Highway Patrol. Collins said the motor home ran off the left side of the roadway.

The driver was killed in the crash. Two other passengers were taken to the McLeod Regional Medical Center. All occupants were wearing a seatbelt, Collins said.

No identities have been released at this time.

