DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a truck was driving west on Seven Pines road when it ran off the road and overturned. The driver of that vehicle died and was the only person involved.

We are working to learn the name of the victim. The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Count on us for updates.