One dead, another charged after shooting in St. Pauls

ST PAULS, NC (WBTW) – One person is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in St. Pauls.

The shooting happened on North 5th Street, the St. Pauls Greens Apartments, at about 7:49 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found an injured person who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Officers initiated life-saving efforts until the arrival of first aid.

The victim, identified as Damarcus Robinson, of St. Pauls, was transported to South Eastern Medical Center in Lumberton where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect remained on scene, according to police, and was taken into custody. Donnell McAllister, 21, of St. Pauls, has been charged with second-degree murder.

McAllister is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.