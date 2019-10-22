One dead, another injured after shooting in St. Pauls

ROBESON COUNTY, N. C. (WBTW) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in St. Pauls on Tuesday.

According to St. Pauls Police Chief R. Thomas Hagens, officers responded to 501 Chapel Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Another man was also shot during the incident. He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Hagens said that the department has not made any arrests.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

