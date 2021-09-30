One dead, one hurt in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has died and another person is hurt after a shooting in the city of Florence.

Captain Mike Brandt tells News13 that police responded around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a house near Carver and Lawson Streets.

One person was found dead inside the house. Another person was found injured outside the house. That person was taken to the hospital. His or her condition is not known at this time.

A News13 crew saw crime tape up along Carver Street. Police remained on scene as of 11:15 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Cpl. Travis Scott with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.