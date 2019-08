GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting one person dead and another seriously injured after a collision on U.S. 17. This happened shortly after midnight, at 12:42 a.m.

The driver who died was wearing a seatbelt, but was driving in the wrong lane down the highway.

The seriously injured driver was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation, count on News13 to bring you updates as we get them into the newsroom.