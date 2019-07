NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A jet skier is recovering after injuring his back in an incident Saturday, according to North Myrtle Beach officials.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon during a jet ski tour off Cherry Grove Beach, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Lifeguards were able to rescue the jet skier, who is now getting medical treatment.

No further updates were provided on how the jet skier is doing.