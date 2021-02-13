One hurt after Saturday night shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting on David McLeod Boulevard in Florence, the police department says.

Captain Mike Brandt with Florence Police tells News13, officers responded to the 2600 block of David McLeod Boulevard at 7:16 P.M. Saturday in reference to gunshots heard in the area.

Brandt says officers aided the victim near the Phoenix Mart.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Shelley of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or ashelley@cityofflorence.com.

