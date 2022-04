SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a 2-vehicle crash in in Surfside Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Authorities were sent to the area of 5901 S. Kings Highway in Surfside Beach around 6:26 p.m. Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue says one vehicle flipped and one person was sent to the hospital.

Officials as you to avoid the area to avoid possible delays.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

