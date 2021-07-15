One injured after fall at North Carolina high-rise construction site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a fall at a high-rise building under construction in Uptown Charlotte, according to Medic.

Officials told FOX 46 that someone was injured around 7:15 a.m. near the 38th floor of a building under construction at South Tryon Street and West Stonewall Street.

Update: High Angle Rescue; 500 Block of South Tryon St; medical emergency occurred approximately on the 38th floor at construction site; it took FF’s 30 minutes to safely bring patient to the ground; non life threatening injury pic.twitter.com/Du3INqN4Bw — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 15, 2021

Firefighters performed a high-rise rescue to get the injured person to the ground. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

