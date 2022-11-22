LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after an overnight crash near Highway 31 and Highway 9 in Little River.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the area around 3:36 a.m. after a car hit a utility pole.

Utility crews have been called to mitigate the damaged pole and South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

