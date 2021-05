HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Rescue workers recovered an injured person whose golf cart when in a ditch near Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of College Green Way and E. Isle of Palms Avenue at about 11:12 p.m. on Friday. The caller reported a single-vehicle accident involving a golf cart in the ditch.

Rescue crew made acess to the scene by using an ATV.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to HCFR.