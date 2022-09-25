FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in Fairmont, police say.
Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found around 8:40 p.m. by officers at 616 Madison St. with “multiple gunshot wounds” after reports of shots fired.
Alston was transported to UNC Southeastern in Lumberton where he died from his injuries.
Fairmont police said the investigation is ongoing with officers following up on leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Fairmont Police Department at (910) 628-5115.
