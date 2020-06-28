One killed, another injured in early morning shooting in Robeson County: Deputies

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning at 12:07 am.

One person was killed and another injured in a domestic dispute that took place at 314 Southfork Rd. in Parkton.

Deputies say Dylan Tigart, 28, of Parkton and another suffered from gunshot wounds. Tigart was shot by a different individual who was attempting to intervene in the domestic dispute, deputies say.

The person wounded was taken to a local medical center for non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies say Tigart was transported to Chapel Hill Medical Center and died from his injuries.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is conducting the investigation and says it’s still ongoing.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at (910)-671-3170 or (910)-671-3100.

