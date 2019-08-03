One killed, another injured in shooting near Northwoods Mall in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – One person was killed and another injured during a shooting near Northwoods Mall late Friday evening.

According to Deputy Chief Thomas Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the mall around 9:48 p.m.

It happened in the parking lot area of the mall near the entrance of Dillards and across the street from the movie theater.

Upon arrival, Deckard said officers located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. We are told the victim died from those injuries.

Shortly after, another victim was found at 2330 Ashley Phosphate Road in a vehicle with apparent gunshot damage.

Deckard said the victim was immediately transported to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on their current state.

The shooting remains under investigation.