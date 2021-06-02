One killed in Darlington after car drove off road, struck tree

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after an early morning crash in Darlington County.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, says it happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2. A 2013 Buick was traveling west on KelleyBelle Road, when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and ran off the road to the left before hitting a tree.

Tidwell says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

No other details have been released. Count on News13 to keep you updated.