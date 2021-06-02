One killed in Darlington after car drove off road, struck tree

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after an early morning crash in Darlington County.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, says it happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2. A 2013 Buick was traveling west on KelleyBelle Road, when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and ran off the road to the left before hitting a tree.

Tidwell says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

No other details have been released. Count on News13 to keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories