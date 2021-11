MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash Sunday evening in Marlboro County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Sergeant Sonny Collins says the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Calhoun Road. A Suzuki Motorcycle ran into the back of a Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle.

The motorcycle rider was killed. Their name has not yet been released. The occupant of the UTV was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Count on News13 to keep you updated.