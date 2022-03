MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Marlboro County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash happened at 6:34 p.m. Sunday on Pea Bridge Road near the North Carolina border.

SCHP said the unidentified lone motorcyclist was headed east when it ran off the road and into a ditch.

Highway patrol is still investigating the crash.

