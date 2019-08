PAGELAND, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a domestic incident in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon tells us deputies were called to a home at 26292 Highway 9 just after 5 p.m. Friday for a domestic call. Between the time of the 911 call and deputies arriving on scene the situation ended in a fatal shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 48-year-old Daniel Myers Jr.

The case remains under investigation