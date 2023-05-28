LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning in Lumberton, according to police.

Police said two people who had been shot arrived at UNC Health Southeastern Sunday about 2:55 a.m.

According to authorities, an officer who was already at the hospital on another call responded and began collecting information.

While talking to the two victims, the officer learned another person had been shot at a home on Nevada Street.

James Edward Blount Jr., 43, of Lumberton was found dead at the home, police said.

The two other victims were transferred to other hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yvette Pitts at 910-671-3845.

