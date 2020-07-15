One person airlifted after 2-vehicle collision in Horry County causes ‘heavy damage, entrapment’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle collision with heavy damage and entrapment at At 9:38 a.m. at 4859 Pee Dee Highway.

Following extrication, one person was transported with injuries to the hospital via medical helicopter, and another injured person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories