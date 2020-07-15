One person airlifted after 2-vehicle collision in Horry County causes ‘heavy damage, entrapment’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle collision with heavy damage and entrapment at At 9:38 a.m. at 4859 Pee Dee Highway.
Following extrication, one person was transported with injuries to the hospital via medical helicopter, and another injured person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
