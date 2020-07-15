One person airlifted after 2-vehicle collision in Horry County causes ‘heavy damage, entrapment’

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle collision with heavy damage and entrapment at At 9:38 a.m. at 4859 Pee Dee Highway.

Following extrication, one person was transported with injuries to the hospital via medical helicopter, and another injured person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

At 9:38 a.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident with heavy damage and entrapment at 4859 Pee Dee Hwy.



Following extrication, one person was transported with injuries to the hospital via medical helicopter, and another injured person by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/meg1wiyRtt — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 15, 2020

Count on News13 for updates.