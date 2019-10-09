One person dead after car runs off the road, hits street sign on Cox Road

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a crash Tuesday night in Horry County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Cox road near West Dogwood Road. The crash involved a Ford Mustang that was traveling west on Cox Road. The Mustang ran a stop sign and struck a street sign before stopping in a culvert.

Highway Patrol says the driver was entrapped for a time and that the driver was the only one in the car at the time. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

