One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Pee Dee

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – A person has died after driving into a ditch on Wednesday afternoon in Florence County.

State Trooper Cpl. Sonny Collins said the driver of a Honda CRV sports utility vehicle ran into a ditch on Bass Road in the community of Pamplico at about 2:15 p.m. The driver died as a result of the crash.

The driver was the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt, Cpl. Collins said. Only one vehicle was involved.

The name of the deceased will be released by the coroner after the family has been notified.

