One person dead after weekend shooting in Lake View

LAKE VIEW, SC (WBTW) – One person died in a shooting in Lake View on Saturday.

Dillon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a shooting just after 11 p.m. on Old Mullins Road. Upon arrival, one person was found dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

No additional information is available at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

Count on News13 for updates at wbtw.com as we work to gather more information.