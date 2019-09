DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a wreck on Highway 151 near the Pine Ridge community in Darlington County.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed to News13 the wreck happened Friday afternoon and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

He says the crash involved an 18-wheeler.

The wreck happened around a half-mile from the Chesterfield County border.

The name of the victim is expected to be released once family is notified.

Count on News13 as we learn more.