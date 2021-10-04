One person dies when SUV hits ditch, utility pole, overturns in Florence County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Courtesy MGN)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has died after a crash in Florence County on Monday night.

The driver of a Ford SUV was heading north on Meadow Prong Road near McKay Lane at about 7:10 p.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the roadway, according to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The SUV struck a ditch, a utility pole, and overturned, Southern said. The driver was entrapped in the vehicle.

Southern said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories