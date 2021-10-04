One person dies when SUV hits ditch, utility pole, overturns in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has died after a crash in Florence County on Monday night.

The driver of a Ford SUV was heading north on Meadow Prong Road near McKay Lane at about 7:10 p.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the roadway, according to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The SUV struck a ditch, a utility pole, and overturned, Southern said. The driver was entrapped in the vehicle.

Southern said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.