One person flown to hospital after late morning shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened late Monday morning.
According to deputies, a shooting took place around 10:47 a.m. near Billy Cox’s Grocery on NC 41 east of Lumberton.
Deputies say one person is in custody, and the victim has been flown out to a hospital for treatment.
Details are limited at this time. Anyone who has additional information or was witness to the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
