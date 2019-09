GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – One person was hospitalized following a moped crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which also involved a car, happened at North Waccamaw Drive and Hawes Avenue. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District reported that Waccamaw Drive was closed in both directions.

A photo from the department shows a moped lying in the road.

Photo courtesy: Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District

The department tells News13 one person was hospitalized as a result of the crash. It’s unclear what led to the crash or if any charges will be filed.