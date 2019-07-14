UPDATED: One person hurt after Florence Co. club shooting

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after a nightclub shooting early Sunday morning left one person hurt.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunshots around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby. It happened at a nightclub called The Vault of Florence on Highway 76 near Florence Regional Airport.

Kirby says that one person was injured in the incident, and was taken to an area hospital. They are being treated for gunshot wound injuries, and are expected to undergo surgery shortly.

No word yet on any potential suspects or motives.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office still investigating the incident.

