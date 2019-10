HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Horry County.

According to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at the intersection of Coldwater Circle and Azalea Lakes Boulevard at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.