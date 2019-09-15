One person hurt after truck drives into Florence auto-wrecking business

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person is hurt after a pick-up truck drove into a Florence business Sunday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded around 3:28 p.m. Sunday to Jones Auto Wrecking on West Darlington Street in Florence, according to Trooper Matt Southern.

That’s where troopers found a GMC pick-up truck that had driven into the side of the building.

One person was taken to an area hospital. No word on how they’re doing now.

