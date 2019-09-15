FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person is hurt after a pick-up truck drove into a Florence business Sunday afternoon.
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded around 3:28 p.m. Sunday to Jones Auto Wrecking on West Darlington Street in Florence, according to Trooper Matt Southern.
That’s where troopers found a GMC pick-up truck that had driven into the side of the building.
One person was taken to an area hospital. No word on how they’re doing now.
Count on News13 for updates.
- Fire damages Florence home; Volunteers responding
- One person hurt after truck drives into Florence auto-wrecking business
- Fayetteville caretaker suspended after man in wheelchair rolls down stairs
- NC man charged with murder in baby’s death to appear in court this week
- Fayetteville car dealer pays out nearly 2 million to settle sexual misconduct case