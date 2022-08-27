TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt and one man is in custody after a shooting in Timmonsville Saturday.

Police Chief Thomas McFadden said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Kandies convenience store at 120 E. Main St. Police arrested Dominique Christopher Scott, 31, from Timmonsville and charged him with one count of attempted murder.

McFadden said the shooting started as a “verbal altercation” before Scott pulled a gun and shot someone in the arm.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

