One person hurt in moped crash on Dick Pond Road

MYRLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews are on the scene of a crash near the intersection of Dick Pond Road and Village Drive involving a moped.

The collision happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday when a moped collided with another vehicle, according to a spokesman for Horry County Fire Rescue.

The driver of the moped was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene now.