One person in custody after an apparent stabbing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers have one person in custody after an assault that injured one person early Friday morning.



Myrtle Beach Police officials tell News13 this happened in the area of 1st Ave North and North Ocean Blvd. They were called to the area around 12:15 a.m. for reports of a fight.



When officers got to the scene they found one person with injuries consistent with stab wounds.



That person has been taken to the hospital. Officers investigate what happened.



