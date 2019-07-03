One person in custody after shooting in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Darlington County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:30 at the Landair Transport Company on North 5th Street, according to a news release from investigators. A suspect was taken into custody in Chesterfield County. Deputies in Chesterfield County helped make the arrest.

Investigators say the shooting victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators do not know how badly the victim was wounded.

