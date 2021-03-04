One person injured in 2-vehicle crash off Highway 701 near Conway

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash with entrapment off Highway 701 near Conway on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Highway 701 and Maple Lane mobile home park at 10:42 a.m.

A vehicle involved in the crash overturned and one person was trapped, according to crews. That person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety was on scene and investigating. City of Conway Fire Department assisted on the call.

