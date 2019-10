TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Deputies and Timmonsville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday night.

According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Harkless Court in Timmonsville at around 9:30 p.m. Kirby tells us “no suspects at the moment and it doesn’t look good for the victim.”

Deputies are assisting Timmonsville Police with their investigation. Count on News13 for updates.