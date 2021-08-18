One person killed in crash involving 2 SUVs on Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died after a crash involving two SUVs on Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday to Highway 17 Bypass at Deerfield Links Drive.

Lee said a Dodge SUV was trying to make a left turn onto Highway 17 Bypass when it failed to yield the right of way and collided with a Mercedes SUV, which was heading north.

The driver of the Dodge died. That person was not wearing a seatbelt, Trooper Lee added.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Highway 17 Bypass northbound lanes were closed for several hours early Wednesday morning.