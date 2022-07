Florence, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Florence.

The Florence Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Commander Street.

Officers found the victim dead outside a home.

Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Florence police asks anyone with information to call Lance Cpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or email him at Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.

