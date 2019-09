FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One person has died in a crash involving a moped in Florence County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on North Old Georgetown Road near Anderson Bridge Road at around 1:30 p.m. The driver of a moped was traveling on North Old Georgetown Road when they lost control of the moped and crashed. The driver died as a result of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.