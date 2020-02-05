One person killed in single car crash in Darlington County

Darlington County, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a single car crash in Darlington County. Lance Corporal Matt Southern of the SC Highway Patrol, says the crash happened Tuesday night around 10:44pm on SC Highway 102, about a mile from the Chesterfield County line.

Troopers say the driver of a 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling northbound when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and flipped multiple times. We’re told the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville, where they later died.

The Darlington County coroner’s office has not yet released the drivers name.

Count on the News13 Network to pass that along to you once it becomes available.