One person taken to hospital after car hits pole in Horry County

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – According to Horry County Fire Rescue, one person has been transported to the hospital with injuries after hitting a pole.
Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol were on sight at 6:50 a.m. at the area of 544 and Susie Lane in Socastee.
Horry County Fire Rescue and @SCHP_Troop5 were dispatched to the area of Highway 544 and Susie Lane at 6:50 a.m. for a vehicle vs. pole accident.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 29, 2020
One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/9nTtHrZDiN
