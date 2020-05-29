One person taken to hospital after car hits pole in Horry County

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – According to Horry County Fire Rescue, one person has been transported to the hospital with injuries after hitting a pole.

Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol were on sight at 6:50 a.m. at the area of 544 and Susie Lane in Socastee.

Horry County Fire Rescue and @SCHP_Troop5 were dispatched to the area of Highway 544 and Susie Lane at 6:50 a.m. for a vehicle vs. pole accident.



One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/9nTtHrZDiN — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 29, 2020

