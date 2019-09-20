One person taken to hospital after police chase in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One person was injured in a crash after a police chase in Darlington.

According to Cpt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department, the chase started when an officer pulled over a car at South Main Street and Jessamine Street. When the officer approached the car the driver sped off, eventually turning into oncoming traffic where they hit another car.

Cpt. Nelson says the driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.