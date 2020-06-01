LORIS, SC (WBTW) – One person is being transported to the hospital after being in a morning vehicle vs. bicycle accident this morning.
One person is being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a morning vehicle vs. bicycle accident near Red Bluff Road and Highway 554.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 1, 2020
This call was dispatched at 8:01 a.m.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/yTF57uRPig
The accident occurred at 8:01 a.m. near Red Bluff Road and Highway 554 in Loris.
The person’s injuries are non-life-threatening according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- LOTR cast reunites while apart, raises money to help feed kids
- One person transported to hospital after being hit while on bike, according to Horry County Fire Rescue
- Lego unveils Lamborghini model kit
- WATCH: Driver rescued from out-of-control SUV, breaks stopped working
- Family of passenger who died of COVID-19 sues Carnival and Princess cruises