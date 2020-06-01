One person transported to hospital after being hit while on bike, according to Horry County Fire Rescue

News

by: Kaitlyn Luna

Posted: / Updated:

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – One person is being transported to the hospital after being in a morning vehicle vs. bicycle accident this morning.

The accident occurred at 8:01 a.m. near Red Bluff Road and Highway 554 in Loris.

The person’s injuries are non-life-threatening according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

