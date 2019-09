DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One student was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Darlington County.

According to the Darlington County School District, the incident happened Friday afternoon on East Billy Farrow Highway when a pickup truck collided with the bus. Twenty-six students were on the bus at the time all of them were looked over by EMS. One was taken to the hospital “in an abundance of caution” according to the school district.