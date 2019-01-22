One suspect in 2015 Sunhouse convenience store robberies, murder pleads guilty, receives sentence

Two suspects in the 2015 Sunhouse convenience store robberies and murders appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Jerome Jenkins and McKinley Daniels appeared in court around 1 p.m. in Conway.

News13 had a crew in the courtroom during the appearance.

A guilty plea for McKinley Daniels was accepted. He received a 45-year-sentence for murder and a 30-year sentence for armed robbery, to be served concurrently. He will also get credit for time served for about 1,000 days.

Jenkins, Daniels, and James Elbert Daniels Jr. were charged after the 2015 Sunhouse convenience store robberies.

On January 2, 2015, Bala Paruchuri was shot to death inside the Sunhouse store on Highway 905. Trisha Stull was killed on January 25 at the Sunhouse store on Cultra Street in Conway.

James Daniels went to trial for his involvement in August. A jury found him guilty of murder and two counts of armed robbery for driving the getaway car in the robbery that killed Trisha Stull.

