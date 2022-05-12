GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – A man once named as a person of interest in the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel was granted bond for an obstruction of justice charge, according to a booking record at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Douglas Moody, 62, of Georgetown, was arrested on May 4. It’s unclear if the arrest is in connection with the Drexel case.

Moody remained in jail as of Thursday morning with a $100,000 bond.

Drexel was reported missing in 2009 after traveling from New York to Myrtle Beach with friends without her parents’ permission. The FBI announced in 2016 that she was kidnapped, taken to the McClellanville area in Charleston County, held for a few days against her will and killed. Drexel’s body has never been found.

Moody was named a person of interest in 2012 but was never charged in connection with the case, according to previous reporting. It’s unclear whether Moody is still considered a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance.