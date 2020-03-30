Only 182 passengers flew into MYR on Sunday; here’s where they came from

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Only 182 passengers arrived in the Myrtle Beach airport on Sunday, officials report.

That’s compared to 2,940 this time last year, the Myrtle Beach International Airport posted on its social media.

Here is a breakdown of Sunday’s passengers:



New York, NY – 25 arriving passengers

Philadelphia, PA – 6 arriving passengers

Chicago, IL – 10 arriving passengers

Charlotte, NC – 6 arriving passengers

Atlanta, GA – 38 arriving passengers

“In order to mitigate the spread of misinformation regarding the number of flights and passengers traveling through MYR at this time, we have provided some of our passenger counts from yesterday,” the airport’s post began.

These numbers account for air travel at MYR and do not reflect other modes of transportation into the Grand Strand.

“As a reminder,” the airport posted, “Horry County Government does not have the authority to make a unilateral decision about the closure of airports. That is under the purview of the Federal Aviation Administration. Airlines can also alter flight schedules.”