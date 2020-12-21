Operation Grinch Buster: Santa to spread holiday joy throughout Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa will be spreading some holiday cheer in Georgetown County this week.

He will be visiting the Murrells Inlet, North Litchfield, Pawleys Island and the Pawleys mainland communities as part of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Grinch Buster” on Monday.

The goal is to spread Christmas joy throughout the county.

Santa will then ride throughout the Georgetown area, along with the western and southern parts of the county on Tuesday.

Deputies say those who don’t live in the scheduled neighborhoods, should feel free to meet Santa at any of the locations listed below.

Monday’s schedule:

Murrells Inlet

— Murrells Inlet Road neighborhoods, 10 to 10:25 a.m.

— U.S. 17 Business neighborhoods, 10:25 to 10:50 a.m.

— Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, 10:50 to 11:15 a.m.

— Food Lion parking lot, Murrells Inlet, 11:15 to 11:35 a.m.

— Wachesaw Road neighborhoods, 11:35 a.m. to noon.

North Litchfield

— North Litchfield community, noon to 12:25 p.m.

Pawleys Island

— Kings River Road neighborhoods (Ricefields, Litchfield Country Club, Pawleys Retreat), 12:25 to 12:50 p.m.

— Hagley Estates, 12:50 to 1:15 p.m.

— Parkersville Road area, 2:15 to 2:35 p.m.

— Publix parking lot, 2:35 to 3 p.m.

— Town of Pawleys Island, 3 to 3:25 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule:

— Kensington, 10 to 10:25 a.m.

— Wedgefield, 10:25 to 10:50 a.m.

— Plantersville, 10:50 to 11:15 a.m.

— Pleasant Hill, 11:15 to 11:35 a.m.

— Dunbar, 11:35 a.m. to noon

— Brown’s Ferry, noon to 12:25 p.m.

— Andrews, 12:25 to 12:50 p.m.

— Lamberttown, 12:50 to 1:15 p.m.

— Sampit, 1:15 to 1:35 p.m.

— Santee, 1:35 to 2 p.m.

— Belle Isle, 2 to 2:25 p.m.

— Georgetown, 2:25 to 3 p.m.