Ordinance in Georgetown County could potentially increase the cost of getting married

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – The cost of getting married could soon go up in Georgetown County.

The county council took another step to increase the cost of marriage licenses.

The ordinance would create a new fee structure with differing costs for people who live in the county, the state, and outside the state.

The current rate of $40 is one of the lowest in the state, which country attorneys says is a big reason people come to the area to get married.

The new rates would be $50 for county residents, $75 for state residents, and $115 if neither applicant resides in the county or the state.